DARWAZGAY SECURITY

U.S. Army Spc. Eric Leveault scans his sector while providing security and monitors movement near an observation point overlooking the Darwazgay pass in Afghanistan's Zabul province, June 24, 2014. Leveault, an infantryman, is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment. The U.S. soldiers were participating in a joint air assault mission with Afghan soldiers.