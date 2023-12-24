TROOP TALK Army Gen. Martin E. Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with service members during a town hall on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, June 30, 2014. Dempsey told U.S. Army Pacific soldiers that he hopes the military services can retain their own unique field uniforms, adding that having separate military services brings perspectives to the table that are the epitome of “jointness.” SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 820282-B-JLU39-951.jpg Photo Gallery