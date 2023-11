HAWKEYE LANDING

An E-2C Hawkeye prepares to land on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Arabian Gulf, July 3, 2014. The George H.W. Bush is supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility. The hawkeye is part of the Bear Aces of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 124.