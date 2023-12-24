An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration team perform precision stunts during the Warriors Over the Wasatch airshow over Hill Air Force Base, Utah, June 28, 2014. The show included aeronautical performances from the Army Golden Knights, an F-16 attack demonstration by the 388th Fighter Wing, as well as a precision air demonstration by the Air Force Thunderbirds air demonstration team.

WASATCH FORMATION

Photo Gallery