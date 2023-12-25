AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT Two Japanese soldiers, left and center, advance as part of an amphibious assault while their squads provide cover during Rim of the Pacific 2014 at Pyramid Rock Beach, Oahu, July 1, 2014. The soldiers trained with U.S. Marines assigned to the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion based in Okinawa, Japan. The biennial exercise is the world's largest international maritime training event. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 514173-U-HLR36-104.jpg Photo Gallery