TYPHOON PREP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Sloan replaces a tire on a KC-135 Stratotanker on Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 6, 2014, to prepare to move it off the island in advance of a massive typhoon expected to hit Okinawa. Several typhoons threaten the island each year, but military personnel can quickly secure their equipment and aircraft from the damaging winds.