ARRESTED LANDING

An F/A-18E Super Hornet makes an arrested landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington at sea, July 7, 2014. The ship and Carrier Air Wing 5, an embarked unit, provide a combat-ready force to protect and defend the maritime interest of the U.S. and its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. The Hornet is assigned to the Eagles of Strike Fighter Squadron 115.