POSITION REPORT

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Allen G. Frymire reports a position over a PRC-152 radio during an operation in Helmand province, Afghanistan, June 28, 2014. Frymire is a platoon commander assigned to 2nd Platoon, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment. Such reports allow other ground and air units to know troop locations during combat operations.