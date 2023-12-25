LOADING COMPETITION

Air Force Staff Sgt. Trung Dinh, left, and Senior Airman Devin Milburn attach a GBU-12 Paveway laser-guided bomb onto an MQ-9 Reaper during a loading competition on Creech Air Force Base, Nev., June 30, 2014. The competition consists of two three-man teams from different aircraft maintenance units competing to build skills and promote camaraderie. Dinh is a 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron weapons load crew chief and Milburn is a 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron support technician.