CAPE RAY

The crew aboard the M/V Cape Ray continues to neutralize materials from Syria's declared chemical stockpile using the installed Field Deployable Hydrolysis Systems, Pentagon Press Secretary Navy Rear Adm. John Kirby said July 18, 2014. Kirby added that the crew has neutralized just over 15 percent of a Sarin precursor, an amount verified by the International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.