Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel has directed the Defense Department to conduct a comprehensive review of the Military Health System that will focus on access to care. The review also will assess the safety and quality of health care in military treatment facilities and the health care DOD purchases from civilian providers. The MHS provides health care for more than 9.6 million beneficiaries.

HEALTH SYSTEM REVIEW

