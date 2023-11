SHIP TOUR

Guests ride an aircraft elevator to the flight deck during a ship tour aboard the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 5, 2014. The ship is in Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft, and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise in and around Hawaii from June 26 to Aug. 1.