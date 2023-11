BOILER LIGHTER

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Siara Rodriguez lights off the boiler with assistance from Petty Officer 1st Class Jason Cockrum on the multipurpose amphibious assault ship USS Bataan in the U.S. 5th fleet area of responsibility, July 10, 2014. The Bataan is operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to augment U.S. crisis response forces in the region.