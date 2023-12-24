An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. David Merrifield completes an obstacle course the U.S. Marines built at Price Barracks in Ladyville, Belize, June 30, 2014. The Marines are in Belize as part of Southern Partnership Station 2014, a U.S. Navy and Marine Corps deployment focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbean.

