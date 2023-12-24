PIT PAIR

U.S. Army Pvt. Antonio Hall leaps over an obstacle pit during training in Adazi, Latvia, July 2, 2014. About 600 paratroopers from the brigade are in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland to support Operation Atlantic Resolve to demonstrate commitment to NATO obligations and sustain interoperability with allied forces. Hall is a cavalry scout with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.