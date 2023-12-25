AIRBORNE OVER ESTONIA

U.S. paratroopers conduct an airborne operation in Nurmsi, Estonia, July 8, 2014. About 600 paratroopers from the brigade are in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve to demonstrate commitment to NATO obligations and sustain interoperability with allied forces. The paratroopers are assigned to 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade.