RIMPAC FORMATION

The USS Anchorage, the USS Coronado, the USNS Millinocket and USNS Montford Point transit in formation off the coast of Southern California as part of Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2014, July 11, 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC, the world’s largest international maritime exercise, in and around the Hawaiian islands and southern California.