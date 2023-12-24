KIN BLUE BEACH

U.S. Marines and Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers run as they emerge from the water while practicing small-unit techniques as part of the Japan Observer Exchange Program at Kin Blue Beach, Okinawa, Japan, July 16, 2014. The Marines are assigned to Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. The program enhances the interoperability of the two forces and the region's security.