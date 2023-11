GUNNER'S MATE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Galla trains with the Belize Special Boat Unit during Southern Partnership Station 2014 on the Moho River, Belize, July 8, 2014. Southern Partnership is a U.S. Navy deployment focused on expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces. Galla is a gunner's mate assigned to Coastal Riverine Squadron 2.