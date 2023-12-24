IDAHO SPRAY

Airmen use a fire hose to spray members participating in the Goruck Light Challenge on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, July 12, 2014. The Idaho base is the first of 18 Air Force bases to test the Team Cohesion Challenge. The airmen are assigned to 366th Civil Engineering Squadron's fire department. A key to the challenge is how quickly participants adapt to the obstacles, such as carrying a 250-pound raft on their shoulders, while performing as a synergized group.