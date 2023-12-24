An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Guerreiro performs pole top rescue procedures for the Navy Seabee Construction Electrician "A" school on Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2014. The pole top rescue qualification simulates a climber who has been injured and students who provide assistance. Guerreiro is a Navy Unique Block 7 instructor assigned to the 366th Training Squadron.

POLE PARTNERS

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Guerreiro performs pole top rescue procedures for the Navy Seabee Construction Electrician "A" school on Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2014. The pole top rescue qualification simulates a climber who has been injured and students who provide assistance. Guerreiro is a Navy Unique Block 7 instructor assigned to the 366th Training Squadron.

Photo Gallery