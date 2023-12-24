POLE PARTNERS

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Guerreiro performs pole top rescue procedures for the Navy Seabee Construction Electrician "A" school on Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas, July 15, 2014. The pole top rescue qualification simulates a climber who has been injured and students who provide assistance. Guerreiro is a Navy Unique Block 7 instructor assigned to the 366th Training Squadron.