ISLAND DIVE

Navy divers participate in a scuba dive during Rim of the Pacific Exercise 2014 in the Pacific Ocean, July 9, 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the exercise in and around the Hawaiian Islands. The Navy divers are assigned to Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1, Australian Clearance Diving Team One.