AIR CUSHION

A landing craft air cushion arrives at Kawaihae Harbor, Hawaii, July 17, 2014, during Rim of the Pacific 2014. Twenty-two nations, more than 40 ships and submarines, more than 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in the world's largest international maritime exercise. The event provides training to help participants foster the cooperative relationships critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans.