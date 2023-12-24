HALL OF HEROES Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work shakes hands with Medal of Honor recipient former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan M. Pitts before inducting him into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, July 22, 2014. A day earlier, President Barack Obama awarded Pitts the Medal of Honor for his actions while serving as a forward observer during combat operations in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, on July 13, 2008. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.06 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 756668-M-LGO12-756.jpg Photo Gallery