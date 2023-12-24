An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work, left, and Army Secretary John McHugh watch as Medal of Honor recipient former Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Pitts and his wife, Amy, unveil the addition of his name to the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, July 22, 2014. A day earlier, President Barack Obama awarded Pitts the Medal of Honor for his actions while serving as a forward observer during combat in Afghanistan’s Kunar province, on July 13, 2008.

HONOR UNVEILING

Photo Gallery