VOTING MESSAGE Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel reminded service members and military families about the importance of voting and the resources available to them in a video message, July 23, 2014. "On Nov. 4, Americans at home and abroad will once again exercise democracy's most important responsibility – the right to vote," Hagel said. "No matter where you are in the world or no matter whom you vote for, this is your opportunity to make your voice heard."