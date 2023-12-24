An official website of the United States Government 
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel reminded service members and military families about the importance of voting and the resources available to them in a video message, July 23, 2014. “On Nov. 4, Americans at home and abroad will once again exercise democracy’s most important responsibility – the right to vote,” Hagel said. “No matter where you are in the world or no matter whom you vote for, this is your opportunity to make your voice heard.”

VOTING MESSAGE

