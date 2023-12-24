ROLL-OUT CEREMONY

Frank Kendall, undersecretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, speaks at a roll-out ceremony for the first two F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force at Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth, Texas, July 24, 2014. Kendall said the aircraft represents an exponential leap in capability on the cutting edge of technology, and is an integral component of the ongoing U.S. and Australian commitment to stability in the Asia-Pacific region.