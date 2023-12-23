An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines inspect an MV-22B Osprey before it departs Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy, July 26, 2014, to assist with the drawdown of personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Tripoli, Libya. The U.S. State Department, in coordination with the U.S. Ambassador for Libya, requested U.S. Defense Department support for a military-assisted departure of personnel from the embassy to Tunisia. The Ospreys are assigned to Special-Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response.

TRIPOLI ASSIST

