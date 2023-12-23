An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Romario Penny removes bolts from a mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicle to replace a broken window on Camp Leatherneck, Afghanistan, July 22, 2014. Penny and four other lance corporals are the five mechanics responsible for maintenance on battalion vehicles to ensure mission success during combat operations. Penny is a motor transportation mechanic assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment.

MECHANIC'S MANEUVER

