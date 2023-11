NIGHT DROP

U.S. Senior Airman Jon Woerzburger awaits engine start prior to a humanitarian airdrop mission over Amirli, Iraq, Aug. 30, 2014. Two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft dropped 79 container delivery system bundles of drinking water totaling 7,513 gallons. Woerzburg is a C-17 flying crew chief with the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron.