CHOCK DASH

Air Force Staff Sgt. Francisco Garrigas prepares to chock Air Force Maj. Blaine Jones's F16 Fighting Falcon aircraft after returning from a performance during the Mountain Madness 2014 air show in Kalispell, Mont., Aug. 29, 2014. Garrigas is an assistant dedicated crew chief assigned to the Air Force Thunderbirds, the service's air demonstration team.