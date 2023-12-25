Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) 2014

CFC is the world's largest and most successful annual workplace charity campaign, with more than 150 CFC national and international campaigns raising millions of dollars each year. Defense Department employees nationwide have the opportunity to give to the DoD campaign from Sept. 1, 2014 to Dec. 15, 2014. In his memo, Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel expressed his unwavering support for the campaign and strongly encouraged members of the workforce to participate in any way they can.