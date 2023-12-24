REFUELING POINT

U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Samantha Medellin ensures fuel is properly flowing to a CH-53 Super Stallion helicopter at a forward arming and refueling point on Camp Bastion in Afghanistan's Helmand province, Sept. 3, 2014. Medellin is a nozzle operator assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 274. The refueling point on Camp Bastion's airfield plays a key part in ensuring that Marine air support has fuel for Regional Command Southwest missions.