LUCKY LEAP

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Mitchell D. Crowther leaps into the water from a Marine Corps UH-1Z Venom helicopter in the Arabian Gulf, Sept. 4, 2014. The Venom is assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 236, which is embarked aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan. Crowther is a naval aircrewman, helicopter. U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Michael A. Fiorillo