PULLUP POWER

Marine Corps Sgt. Matt Boulis performs a supine pullup during an all-hands physical training session in Holt, Mich., Sept. 4, 2014. The event, which drew more than 60 Marines, included pullup variations, kettlebell exercises, medicine ball throws and partner abdominal workouts. Boulis is a recruiter assigned to Recruiting Substation Grand Rapids North, Recruiting Station Lansing, Mich.