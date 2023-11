INVICTUS TRAINING

U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Matt Hammond participates in an indoor rowing session during the first day of practice for the 2014 Invictus Games in London, Sept. 8, 2014. Twenty wounded, ill or injured Marines from the Wounded Warrior Regiment are competing for the U.S. Team during the international games. U.S. Team members will train for three days before the competition.