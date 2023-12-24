Suicide Prevention and Awareness One person has the power to teach resilience, recognize warning signs, intervene, chat, or make a call; it only takes one person or one act to save another person's life. The Department of Defense, in collaboration with the Department of Veterans Affairs, has launched the "Power of 1" campaign in observance of DoD Suicide Prevention Month, September 2014. Special SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 159739-W-DNT49-185.jpg Photo Gallery