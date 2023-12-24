DOG TAG DUO Military personnel and members of the USA Basketball Women's National Team exchange dog tags and commemorative coins during halftime of the team's intersquad exhibition game at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., Sept. 11, 2014. Marine Corps Sgt. Major Bryan B. Battaglia, the senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, hosted a 9/11 event during the game. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 452627-X-FDC60-777.jpg Photo Gallery