ANTHEM SALUTE Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Bryan B. Battaglia, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, salutes the flag during the playing of the National Anthem before a USA Basketball Women's National Team intersquad exhibition game at the University of Delaware in Newark, Del., Sept, 11, 2014. Military personnel and team members exchanged dog tags and commemorative coins during a halftime ceremony.