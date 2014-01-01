BRAKE LINE

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Donald Taylor inspects a computer display of a brake line schematic drawing for an F/A-18C Hornet aircraft on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 5, 2014. The Carl Vinson is underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of responsibility. Taylor is an aviation structural mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 113.