President Barack Obama, right, applauds as Dr. William Sloat, of Enid, Okla., holds the Medal of Honor awarded posthumously to his late brother, former Army Spc. 4 Donald P. Sloat, during a ceremony at the White House, in Washington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2014. Specialist Four Sloat distinguished himself during combat operations in the vicinity of Hawk Hill Fire Base in Vietnam, on Jan. 17, 1970.

MEDAL OF HONOR

