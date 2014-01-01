RAPID TRIDENT A U.S. soldier stands in formation during Exercise Rapid Trident’s opening ceremony in Yavoriv, Ukraine, Sept. 15, 2014. Rapid Trident is an annual U.S. Army Europe-conducted, Ukrainian-led multinational exercise designed to enhance interoperability with allied and partner nations while promoting regional stability and security. The soldier is assigned to U.S. Army Europe's 173rd Airborne Brigade. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.07 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 046832-P-RYL28-433.jpg Photo Gallery