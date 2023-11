HEROES INDUCTION

Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel offers remarks at a ceremony to induct retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins and Army Spc. 4 Donald P. Sloat into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Sept. 16, 2014. Presented Barack Obama awarded the Medal of Honor to Adkins and posthumously to Sloat the day before at the White House.