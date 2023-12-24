NATO EXERCISE

As seen through a night-vision device, a U.S. soldier, foreground, assists Italian paratroopers before an air assault during NATO exercise Steadfast Javelin II on Lielvarde Airbase, Latvia, Sept. 7, 2014. The soldier is assigned to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade. The exercise, which involves more than 2,000 troops from nine nations, takes place across Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.