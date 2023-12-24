MONITORING MOVEMENT

U.S. Army 1st Lt. James Lockett, right, stands next to a linguist and scans the area using his weapon's optic lens to monitor movement in Hakim Jan village, Afghanistan, Sept. 15, 2014. Lockett is a platoon leader assigned to the 4th Infantry Division's Company D, 1st Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. U.S. and Afghan troops patrolled to gather intelligence and assist with security in the area.