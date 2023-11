OBAMA AT MACDILL

President Barack Obama shakes hands with Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, on MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 17, 2104. Obama traveled to the base to speak with troops and meet with Centcom leaders to discuss the fight against the Islamic State in Syria and the Levant. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, center back, attended the event.