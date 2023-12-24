An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Sgt. Jonathan Gallogla rushes under direct fire during Expert Infantryman Badge qualification on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Sept. 10, 2014. Gallogla is assigned to the 25th Infantry Division's Company B, 1st Battalion, 501st Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team. The division is based in Alaska. The badge is awarded to Army personnel who hold infantry or special forces military occupational specialties and successfully pass the rigors of the course.

INFANTRY RUSH

Photo Gallery