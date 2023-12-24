VALIANT TAKEOFF

An EA-18G Growler takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George Washington in the Pacific Ocean, Sept. 20, 2014. The George Washington is participating in Valiant Shield, U.S. exercise integrating an estimated 18,000 Navy, Air Force, Army and Marine Corps personnel, more than 200 aircraft and 19 surface ships. The Growler is assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 141.