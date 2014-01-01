EMPLOYER SUPPORT RECOGNITION Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel thanks audience members and recipients of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Sept. 26, 2014. Fifteen private- and public-sector employers from across the country were recognized for exceptional support of their employees who serve the nation in the National Guard and Reserve. It is the highest recognition that DoD bestows to employers for such support. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.05 MB) Photo By: VIRIN: 735376-A-IEI69-211.jpg Photo Gallery