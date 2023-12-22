An official website of the United States Government 
U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Charles Detz III fires a tracer round from an M240B during a live-fire training exercise in Sierra Del Retin, Spain, March 24, 2015. The Marines, stationed on Moron Air Base in southern Spain, conducted several training missions to maintain their infantryman skills. Detz is a machine gunner assigned to the Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response Africa.

NIGHT FIRE

